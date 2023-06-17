Boat owners told to properly secure flare guns

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The use of modified flare guns is an issue that has resurfaced in recent times with at least two instances involving these devices being brought before the authorities.

Public Safety Minister Steadroy Benjamin, having noted the recent occurrences, urged boat owners to be extremely cautious.

“Boat owners clearly must make certain that they keep them in a very safe place and even if they are on their vessels, they must make sure that they are properly secured to be used by them only when required so to do,” he said.

He further admonished them about possible consequences.

“I am asking them to do this to make certain they are not left around the boats for persons to come around and see them because at the end the day they could be liable for negligence and probably could be charged,” he added.

A flare gun is a handgun that discharges flares, blanks and smoke typically used to produce a distress signal. However, they can be converted to accept conventional ammunition.

Just last week, a Villa man was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison after reportedly being found in possession of a modified flare gun and one 9mm round of ammunition.

And days prior a member of staff at the St Joseph’s Academy was injured by a teen wielding a flare gun in an apparent attempt to rob the school.

Benjamin assured the public that the police – who he took time to commend – are “in firm control of all these matters” and are working feverishly to “stamp out this evil in our society”.

He added, “We were told that the flare guns were taken from a particular place. The police have gotten the information on that and we will be addressing that as seriously as if they are actual guns themselves, because you know they too can be classified as firearms.”