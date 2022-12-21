Blue Jays outclass Five Islands in Premier Division

By Neto Baptiste

Cedar Grove Blue Jays were 4-1 winners over Five Islands in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division at the body’s technical centre on Monday, as they move to 10 points from four showings.

Mikele Culzac put Blue Jays ahead with his first of two goals when he struck in the fourth minute, while striker Keon Greene stretched Blue Jays lead in the 16th minute. Greene completed his double in the 29th minute when he struck from close range to make it 3-0 in Blue Jays’ favour.

Not to be outdone, Culzac scored his second in the 43rd minute to give his team a 4-0 advantage going into the interval.

Eric Murray scored a consolation goal for Five Islands in the 83rd minute.

Meanwhile, in the First Division, Garden Stars defeated Potters Tigers 3-0. Goals from Courtney Clarke in minute 28, Allan Martin in minute 43, and Omari Simpson in minute 60 sealed the victory for Garden Stars.