Blooms and bounty: The best flowers to enhance your vegetable garden

Photo by Eva Bronzini

By Samantha Simon

Creating a vibrant and productive vegetable garden is not just about the crops you grow for sustenance, it’s also an opportunity to cultivate beauty and biodiversity. Introducing flowers into your vegetable garden can enhance its visual appeal and offer practical benefits by attracting pollinators, repelling pests, and improving overall ecosystem health. Here’s a guide to some of the best flowers to plant alongside your vegetables for a harmonious and thriving garden.

Marigolds:

Marigolds are a staple in vegetable gardens for good reason. They emit a fragrance that deters nematodes, microscopic soil-dwelling pests harmful to many crops. Plant marigolds, such as French or African varieties, around the perimeter or between vegetable rows for natural pest control.

Calendula:

Known for its vibrant orange and yellow blooms, calendula is not only visually appealing, but also beneficial for your garden. Its flowers attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, ensuring the successful reproduction of your vegetable plants. Calendula petals are also edible and can be used in salads or as a garnish.

Nasturtiums:

Nasturtiums are versatile flowers that offer both beauty and functionality. They act as a natural deterrent to aphids, whiteflies, and squash bugs. Additionally, nasturtiums are edible, with peppery leaves and vibrant flowers that can enhance the aesthetic appeal of salads and dishes.

Borage:

Borage is a charming herb with bright blue, star-shaped flowers that attract bees and other pollinators. Planting borages near tomatoes can enhance their flavor and improve overall growth. The plant is also known for its cucumber-like flavored leaves, making it a delightful addition to salads.

Sunflowers:

Sunflowers add height and a touch of sunshine to your garden, but they are more than just ornamental. Their large, pollen-rich heads attract bees and provide a food source for birds. Consider planting sunflowers on the north side of your garden to prevent shading other crops.

Lavender:

Beyond its delightful fragrance, lavender has practical benefits in the garden. Planting lavender can repel pests like moths, fleas, and mosquitoes. The aromatic flowers also attract pollinators, contributing to the overall health of your vegetable garden.

Zinnias:

Zinnias are vibrant and colorful annuals that not only enhance the beauty of your garden, but also attract butterflies and bees. Their long-lasting blooms make them a popular choice for cut flower arrangements. Plant zinnias along the borders or intersperse them with vegetables for a lively display.

Chamomile:

Chamomile is a delicate herb with daisy-like flowers that can benefit your vegetable garden in multiple ways. Its aromatic blooms attract beneficial insects, while also repelling pests like aphids. Chamomile tea, made from the dried flowers, is known for its soothing properties and can be a garden-to-cup treat.

Cosmos:

Cosmos flowers are not only easy to grow, but also attract butterflies, bees, and other pollinators. Their feathery foliage adds a light and airy touch to the garden. Plant cosmos among taller vegetables to create a visually appealing contrast.

Sweet Alyssum:

Sweet alyssum is a low-growing annual with tiny, fragrant flowers that attract pollinators. Plant it along the edges of raised beds or between rows to provide ground cover and promote a healthy ecosystem. The sweet scent can also act as a natural air freshener in the garden.

When selecting flowers for your vegetable garden, consider the specific needs of your crops and the local climate. The right combination of blooms can turn your vegetable patch into a biodiverse and visually stunning space that thrives with life. Happy gardening!