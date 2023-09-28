Bleaching creams under spotlight amid ‘concerning’ mercury workshop findings

- Advertisement -

The results of a probe into mercury-containing products such as skin bleaching cream have caused alarm.

Head of the Analytical Services Department Dr Linroy Christian said the findings at the conclusion of his department’s workshops in connection with the Caribbean Mercury Monitoring Network were concerning.

The project was an initiative aimed at assessing whether or not there were hazardous levels of mercury in various commercial products, including skin care products and skin lightening creams, and the environment.

Mercury is a naturally occurring element that has several forms, and exposure to mercury, even in small amounts, may cause serious health problems, particularly in pregnant women and young children.

People can be exposed to mercury through skin contact, by eating contaminated fish, or by breathing mercury vapours that are invisible and odourless.

The Analytical Services Department concluded its final workshop to guide its future approach to mercury testing in Antigua and Barbuda and the broader region on Tuesday.

“In general, the messaging surrounding fish for consumption caught in our territorial waters, for instance, they were actually quite good. There are samples that came up slightly higher than some countries in our region and we have to figure out why that is,” Dr Christian said.

The World Health Organization has classified mercury as one of the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concern.

Dr Christian said that skin lightening creams continue to remain a concern as ongoing efforts to ban contaminated products from entering Antigua and Barbuda remain on the cards, including draft legislation to address this concern.

“So, we actually have draft legislation on the management of skin lightening products and as long as it is signed off by the minister, then we have that as a regulation under the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board,” he said.

Commonly used creams with bleaching agents found in Antigua and Barbuda, and sold by individuals, in stores, supermarkets and some pharmacies include Topiclear, Ambi, Caro White and a type of blue soap better known as ‘cake soap’.

The department will continue to collect samples and test for unsafe mercury levels as part of its role as the lead agency in the Network, a regional initiative to assist Caribbean countries to establish a regional laboratory network for mercury contaminant analyses.