Blaze tears through family home

Fire ripped through the interior of a Cook’s Extension family home yesterday gutting part of the kitchen. Investigations are underway into the cause of the blaze that started shortly after 9am.









The three-storey concrete structure is the home of Basil Uzoma, 54, his wife and three children. The flames gutted a section of the kitchen located on the third floor. Firefighters from St John’s Fire Station responded to the call, and managed to extinguish the blaze, averting any further damage. No one was injured.