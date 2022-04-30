Blackhawks Record Second Win, New Winthorpes Lions Suffer Double Losses In Cool And Smooth T20 Explosion

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions PIC Liberta Blackhawks continued their winning ways in the Cool and Smooth T20 Explosion on Thursday night with an 84-run victory over former champions, Pigotts Crushers, at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds (CCG).

Once again, it was Leeward Islands all-rounder Kofi James who led his team to their second straight win in Group A of the competition, with 69 runs, hitting nine fours and two sixes off 42 balls, as the Blackhawks posted 199 for three in their 20 overs.

James was later named man of the match.

Karima Gore was not out for 58, while opening batsman Uri Smith contributed with 39 runs.

“I feel like as the games go, players get into their own personal achievements and want to better themselves each game. It may not be much but the little that you can better, can make a big difference,” Gore added.

With the team having a couple of days off, Gore says the focus will be on resting and getting back to the drawing board.

Crushers who were playing with reduced overs due to the weather could only muster 71 runs, losing five wickets in 15 overs.

Malique Walsh was the top batsman for Crushers making 22 runs. Teammate, Elroy Francis Jr had 15 in a losing effort.

Karima Gore had the best bowling figures for the Blackhawks with two for 10 in 2.0 overs.

Meanwhile, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles bounced back from their opening season loss earlier this week, to defeat New Winthorpes Lions by eight wickets.

The decision by the Golden Eagles to put the Lions to bat first paid off as the Golden Eagles, chasing a target of 123 did so, losing only two wickets in just 14.1 overs.

Despite a 29-run effort from Amir Jangoo, a 25-run performance from Bartlette Henry and a 21-run showing from Jermaine Otto, the Lions’ roar still remained muffled at 122 for seven as Kelvin Pitman took three wickets.

Anthony Martin took two wickets and Timmo Thomas, one.

Deran Benta was not out for 51, Noshtush Kenjige was not out for 35, and veteran Devon ‘Booby’ Thomas made 31 runs for the victors as they handed New Winthorpes their second loss in two matches.

Skipper for the team, Devon ‘Booby’ Thomas, credited the team’s positive mindset as the key factor for them bouncing back after a tough loss earlier this week.

“We went more positive in this game than the last game. The last game was a bit disappointing, but we brought a better attitude to the second game and reaped the benefits,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that despite some believing that they will be the favorites to make it to the semi-finals, they first have to focus on their match versus the defending champs.

A win over the Blackhawks according to Thomas, “would feel like winning the finals.”