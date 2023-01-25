Blackhawks fall to Willikies, Fort Road defeat West Ham

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Willikies got the better of former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions Liberta Blackhawks on Monday night defeating them 4-2 in the lone top flight encounter.

The Blackhawks would draw first blood scoring as early as the 9th minute of play with a strike from Geeique George.

An equaliser would however come from, D’Jarie Sheppard in the 33rd.

The former champs did manage to go into the half with a slight lead as Shavon Phillip found the back of the net. It would however be the final time the Blackhawks would find the back of the net for the match as they were outplayed in the second half.

Goals rained for the Willikies team in the (Akeem Weekes) 53rd, (Phil Nicholas) 55th and (Kwami Byers) 63rd minutes to help them secure a much needed three points.

Meanwhile, in the lone First Division match played that day, Fort Road FC defeated their neighbours West Ham FC 3-1.

Alren Lewis (13th), Brandon Coates (48th) and Shaquille Perry (52nd) were the goal-scorers for the victors.

Jahmarley Barzey (42nd) was the lone goal-scorer for West Ham.