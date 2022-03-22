Blackhawks face Crushers in Super 40 final following thrilling semifinal win over Empire Nation

By Neto Baptiste

PIC Liberta Blackhawks won a high-scoring thriller by just four runs over favourites Empire Nation to force their way into the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 Competition on Sunday and will face Pigotts Crushers in Sunday’s title match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Playing at the King George V Ground, Blackhawks won the toss and opted to bat, amassing a defendable 256 for eight in their allotted 40 overs.

The former champions were led by opener Avier Christian who made 58 from 65 deliveries, slamming five fours and one six in the process. Veteran Kadeem Phillip also came to the party, hitting 53 not out from 26 balls. He struck three fours and five sixes. Uri Smith also contributed with the bat, hitting 46 from 46 deliveries, striking eight fours in the process.

Damian Lowenfield was the pick of the bowlers for the home team as he claimed three wickets for 59 runs in eight overs. Cleton Payne claimed two wickets for seven runs in just one over.

Empire put up a fight as they sought to chase the challenging total, reaching 255 for seven in their 40 overs.

There was a gallant effort from Juari Edwards who made 73 from 89 deliveries, striking seven fours and one six, while Kenrick Scott and Shane Burton contributed with 43 and 42 runs respectively. There was 37 from Lowenfield from 42 balls.

Bowling for Liberta, Christian claimed two for 53 in eight overs while Phillip snagged two for 58 also in eight overs.

Both the third place and final will be contested at the Coolidge Cricket Ground with the third place contest slated for Saturday and the title match on Sunday. All Saints Pythons and Empire Nation will contest the bronze medal match.

Both matches will start at 11am and carries an admittance fee of $10.