Blackhawks edge out Old Road, Villa suffer another loss

PIC Liberta Blackhawks moved up the ranks into the second spot on the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Premier league standings, after recording a 2-1 victory over Drahz KFC old Road on Saturday night.

Playing at the historic Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG), the newly promoted team equalized in the 39th minute with a strike by Jamoy Stevens after Old Road’s Jairo Escobar drew first blood as early as the 25th minute of play. Old Road, already a man down for majority of the match after Shamarie Dyer was sent off, could not withstand the pressure from the country team.

Omega Jeffrey would guarantee the Blackhawks a full three points as he hit home in the 85th minute. The Blackhawks’ celebrations would however be dampened by Yasniel Espinosa being red carded five minutes later. Old Road’s lone goal scorer Jairo Escobar would also receive his walking papers in the 90th minute.

The Blackhawks now sit on an identical 27 points to that of defending champions and front runners Cool and Smooth, Global Bank of Commerce, AC Delco Greenbay Hoppers. Hoppers, however, edge them out with a plus eight goal average to their plus seven. Old Road dropped to third on the 10-team table with 25 points.

Former champions SAP FC continue their fight to remain in the Premier league as they recorded a 3-2 victory over FC Aston Villa. Despite playing a man down when Khari Elien was red carded, goals from Peter Byers (5th, 76th) and Tyrique Tongue (37th) would move the round south team within striking distance of 8th placed Tryum FC, trailing one point behind on 15 points.

Villa, however, continue to struggle as they sit in the dreaded relegation zone with eight points despite goals from Junior Sosa (21st ) and Rivero Yasnay (79th).