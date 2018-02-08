Blackhawks Down, As Promotion Race Intensifies

Frontrunners, Liberta Blackhawks, suffered their first loss in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division One league as they fell to newly promoted team, Willikies FC, 4-0 on Tuesday at the Police Recreation Grounds (PRG). Novelle Francis recorded a hattrick to lead the young and vibrant team to victory scoring in the 36th, 52nd and 84th minute.

Teammate, Dilan Challenger also found the back of the net in the 60th minute. Despite the upsetting loss, the Blackhawks remain at the top of the 12- team standings with 36 points, three points clear of FC Aston Villa while Willikies jumped to 3rd place with 27 points. Island Original John Hughes bounced back from their previous loss to trounce Ace Trucking and HeavyDuty Equipment Glanvilles FC, 2-0 in John Hughes. Brian Weaver (39th) and Isaiah Thomas (79th) were the goal scorers forJohn Hughes.

John Hughes still remain in the 10th spot with 14 points while Glanvilles are a step behind in 11th place with 9 points. Ottos Rangers snatched a full three points away from Freemans Village Scorpions as they held them to a 2-all draw at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG). Scorpions would draw first blood scoring in the 37th minute with a strike from Darius Hector.

The equalizer would however come midway through the second half as Keneal Davis hit it home in the 71st minute. Freemans Village would once again take the lead as Khiry Crump would find the back of the net in extra time (90+3). Moments later, Devonte Phillip of Rangers would score the equalizer giving Rangers a point. They now sit in 6th place with 20 points while the Scorpions still remain at the bottom of the table with 6 points.

In the other division one encounter, All Saints United trumped Fort Road FC, 3-0 at the Antigua Recreation Grounds. Elsworth Mack (44th), Carlos Tittle (51st ) and Wallsworth Burton (81st ) all scored for United. United now move to 7th place with 20 points behind of Rangers who boast a better goal difference of plus 5 to United’s plus 4. Fort Road dropped to 4th place with 26 points.