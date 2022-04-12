Blackhawks dominate Bolans for innings victory, while Empire strut past Schools in Two Day cricket

By Neto Baptiste

PIC Liberta Blackhawks recorded their largest margin of victory in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the weekend with an innings and 385 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters.

It was the second straight innings victory for the Blackhawks after they had beaten New Winthorpes Lions by an innings and 94 runs last weekend.

Winning the toss and opting to field at home, Blackhawks dismissed Bolans for just 44 in their first innings with Javy Benjamin, Kemar Quinland and Michael Greaves each claiming two wickets for the home team.

In their first innings, Blackhawks were led by Leeward Islands and national player Kofi James who slammed 21 fours and two sixes on his way to 178 to lead Blackhawks to a massive 468 declared. Avier Christian contributed with 86 from 108 deliveries, while Joshua Thomas added 62 from 143 deliveries. There were also knocks of 52 and 42 from Michael Greaves and Uri Smith respectively.

Batting for a second time, Bolans were routed for 39 in 21.4 overs. James was the destructor, picking up six wickets for just 12 runs in 7.4 overs, while West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall claimed four wickets for four runs in four overs.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation romped to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Massy United Combined Schools at the King George V Grounds.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Empire were led by centuries from Juari Edwards and Justin Athanaze. Edwards made 144 from 135 deliveries including 20 fours and three sixes before he was bowled by Michael Harrilal while Athanaze batted not out for 104 off 81 deliveries, slamming five fours and 10 sixes to lead their team to a first innings score of 276 for five declared.

Isiah Attwood was the only bowler of note for the visitors, claiming three wickets for 39 runs in 11 overs, five of which were maidens.

Batting for the first time, Schools were all out for 173 with Xaveek Tappin getting a top score of 70. He hit 12 fours in the process. Damian Lowenfield was best with the ball for Empire, claiming four wickets for 23 runs in 13 overs while Ajari Joseph picked up three for 11 in 5.4 overs.

Asked to bat for a second time, Schools were routed for 109 in 37.3 overs with Tappin carrying the load once more, hitting 41 in 60 balls. Athanaze snatched five wickets for 47 runs in 18.3 overs while Kenrick Scott picked up four for 23 in just seven overs.

Given just eight runs for victory, Nation reached their target in the first two balls.

Also over the weekend, Jennings Tigers and Pigotts Crushers played to a draw, All Saints Pythons and New Winthorpes Lions also played to a draw while there was a stalemate as well between CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles and Rising Sun Spartans.