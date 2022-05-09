Blackhawks Claim T20 Explosion Championship

- Advertisement -

CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles finished second.

By Carlena Knight

PIC Liberta Blackhawks were crowned champions in the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion on Saturday night after beating CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles by 89 runs in the final play at the Coolidge Cricket Grounds (CCG).

Blackhawks batted first and made 165 for 5 in their 20 overs with West Indies and Leeward Islands player Rahkeem ‘Jimbo’ Cornwall hitting 50 runs off 30 balls, and USA’s Karima Gore making 46 also from 30 deliveries.

Eagles were then pegged back early in their reply and were at one time, naught for three, managing only 61 for nine off 13.5 overs before rain ended the contest.

Gore did the damage for Blackhawks, claiming three wickets for just nine runs in four overs. West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh Jr claimed two for 15.

The Golden Eagles did not go home empty-handed as they received a ten-thousand-dollar cheque for finishing second.

Meanwhile, Rising Sun Spartans finished third after defeating Jennings Tigers in the third-place match.

Other awards were given out on Saturday night.

Thirteen-year-old Matthew Miller from Jennings Tigers was the Youngest Player in the tournament, Golden Eagles’ Nyeem Young who was also an overseas-based player had the most wickets.

Another overseas player, George Munsey playing for Jennings Tigers in the tournament, got the award for Most Runs with 206.

Liberta’s Karima Gore was named the MVP of the tournament. Along with a trophy, Gore won a 32- inch TV compliments of Cool and Smooth.

Gore was also named the man of the match for the finals with a 46-run and a three-wicket performance.

The Carl Joseph Most Disciplined award went to the champions, Liberta Blackhawks, as well as a $22,000 cheque for first place.

The Blackhawks won the tournament in 2019 as well, when it was last held.

Captain of the winning team, Rahkeem Cornwall (centre) was gifted with the first-place trophy by cricketing legends, Sir Vivian Richards (left) and Sir Andy Roberts (right). Karima Gore was named the MVP and Man of the Match. Nyeem Young took the most wickets in the competition. Matthew Miller was the youngest player in the tournament.