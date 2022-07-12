Blackburn Palace continue winning ways in Gordon “Banks” Derrick Memorial Cup

- Advertisement -

Blackburn Palace were 2-1 winners over Fort Road FC in the Gordon “Banks” Derrick King of the West Memorial Football Cup on Wednesday, while West Ham and Earthquake FC played to a 1-1 draw in the other contest.

Playing at the Princess Margaret School (PMS) grounds, Palace had goals from Diondre Harrigan in minute 32, and Johnathon McNamee 11 minutes later. Jaumal Semper scored Fort Road’s lone goal when he put them ahead in minute 23.

Also on Monday, Orel Edwards netted in the 21st minute to put West Ham in command of their clash at Fort Road playing field, but a 53rd minute conversion from Jordan Francis secured a point for Earthquake FC.

Meanwhile, in the Anderson E Carty Grays Green Community Football League on Sunday, Bolans enjoyed a 2-1 triumph over Jennings United, Ghetto Youths beat Master Ballerz 2-0, and El Guapo triumphed over Anderson Carty Titans by a similar 2-0 margin.