Blackburn Palace and Five Islands record victories across community football leagues

There was victory for West Ham FC over Blackburn Palace in the Gordon “Banks” Derrick King of the West Memorial Football Cup on Thursday, while Five Islands defeated Bendals 1-0 in the Anderson E Carty Grays Green Community Football League also on Thursday.

Playing at the PMS playing field, Wet Ham had goals from Anderson Herbert in minute 18 and Jahmarley Barzey in minute 27 to take maximum points from the contest. Also, FC Aston Villa and Fort Road played to a scoreless draw when they met at Fort Road.

Action continues on Saturday when Blackburn Palace face Earthquake FC at 5pm at PMS and Fort Road face West Ham at Fort Road.

Meanwhile, in the Grays Green Community Football League, Colin Peters scored the lone goal for Five Islands as they defeated Bendals 1-0 at the Perth playing field in Greenbay.

Greenbay Hoppers and Parham FC played to a 1-1 draw with Sean Tomlinson netting for Parham and Ian Harris scoring for Hoppers.