Black Lightning gets dominant win in local netball

SW Electronics Black Lighting were dominant 26-7 winners over Defante Stingers when they met in the lone fixture contested in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) national league at the YMCA Sports Complex on Thursday night.

Playing in the B Division, Black Lightning were led by Zhanira Peiera with 23 of 30 attempts while Tiquesha Charles hit three of her nine attempts. For Stingers, Deniah Henry collected all seven of her team’s goals, making the quota from 14 attempts.

In the Mixed Division, Flyballers won by default over All Saints Attackers.