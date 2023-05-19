Black Lightning dominate, Flyballers win again in national netball league

- Advertisement -

There were wins for SW Electronics Black Lightning and John Hughes Flyers in the Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) National Netball League when the competition continued at the YMCA Sports Complex on Wednesday night.

Playing in the A Division, SW Electronics Black Lightning dominated a one-sided contest against Cuties Vent TV Flyballers to win by a 32-6 score line. Lorelei Lapps led the scoring for Black Lightning, sinking 18 of her 30 attempts, while Karol Carlton scored 14 from 19 attempts.

For Flyballers, Annell Baptiste sank two from 12 attempts, Kenisha Hatton netted two from seven attempts, while Zellene Edwards picked up two of nine attempts.

Meanwhile, in the Mixed Division, John Hughes Flyers defeated SW Electronics Black Lightning 17-11 in a low-scoring encounter. Akiel Hazelwood was the top shooter for John Hughes with 10 of 14 attempts while Rayana Regis hit seven of 14 tries. For Black Lightning, Karol Carlton scored three from six attempts while Zaine Frederick picked up eight of 13 attempts.