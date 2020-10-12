Bishopgate Street residents reeling from latest homicide

Spread the love













By Elesha George

Less than a handful of people strolled quietly along Bishopgate Street on Sunday morning – a silence which seemed to be provoked by the killing of 20-year-old Aiden Jean-Baptiste the day before.

Aiden became the country’s 8th homicide victim for the year, when he died from a stab wound to his upper body, reportedly inflicted during a fight with his 16-year-old brother, Khanya Jean-Baptiste, at Don’s Barber & Beauty Salon.

“The whole family is still shaken up,” was the brief comment an uncle of the young boys barely blurted out to Observer when we returned to the scene of the crime on Sunday morning.

The distraught man said he had been taking painkillers in an attempt to cope with his nephew’s death and had to switch off his phone to drown out the constant calls of inquiry he had been receiving since Saturday afternoon.

He told Observer that the boys’ father died a few years ago in a motorcycle accident on the airport road. The uncle himself is also reeling from the death of his two baby girls, just one year apart.

Meanwhile, an older man who has lived in the area for 40 years, sat on a porch close to the street, confused as to why the incident had escalated this time.

He told Observer that the police had been made aware of the boys’ constant fighting and appeared to have done nothing about it.

“Too often, you make reports to St John’s or police headquarters and what do they do? Embarrass you. I believe what happened to those children is that somebody decided to report the matter and they didn’t do anything,” he said.

Other residents also reported that the Gray Hill siblings are known to fight with each other.

The man also questioned why it took so long for a medical doctor to arrive at the scene. The stabbing reportedly took place at around 2.30 pm but it was only at 4.35 pm that police said a medical doctor arrived and pronounced the 20 year old dead.

As the police cordoned off the area on Saturday, residents report seeing the boys’ grandmother faint on the steps near the shop where Aiden was killed.

The victim’s 16-year-old brother is currently in police custody assisting them with the investigation.

Constituency representative and Prime Minister Gaston Browne called the killing “unfortunate” and “senseless”.

Browne sent condolences to the boys’ grandmother who he said is one of his constituents.

“So sorry that this would have happened and again we have to pay attention to how we resolve conflicts. Conflicts cannot be resolved using violence so that’s an area that we probably need to pay a little attention to our youth,” he said.