Bishop Juan Miguel Simpson Bennett assumes role as new Connexional President of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas

Bishop, the Rev’d Juan Miguel Simpson Bennett, a native of Panama, has been elected as the new Connexional President of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas, headquartered in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda.

He succeeds Bishop Everald Leeanah Galbraith, who served in the position from May 2018 to May 2024.

During a courtesy call to the Office of the Prime Minister, Bishop Simpson was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, who pledged his government’s continued support of the church’s work, particularly among the nation’s youth.

The Bishop expressed his gratitude for the Prime Minister’s words of welcome and outlined his eagerness to maintain close working relations with the government of Antigua and Barbuda and other countries within the region.

Bishop Simpson emphasized that the work of the Church is intrinsically aligned with that of governments, as both are focused on taking care of God’s people.

He brings to his new role a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving the diverse communities across the Caribbean and the Americas.

The Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas, which commenced in Antigua in 1760, has grown to establish a presence in 27 countries, including Guyana, Panama, Bahamas, Haiti, Barbados, Anguilla, BVI, Aruba, Jamaica, Honduras, and Holland.

As the new Connexional President, Bishop Simpson will oversee the church’s operations and spiritual leadership across this vast region.

Sis. Petra Payne, Circuit Steward of the Antigua Circuit, accompanied Bishop Simpson during the courtesy call on the Prime Minister, along with Mrs. Gena Simpson, the Bishop’s wife.