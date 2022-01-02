Bishop asks for focus to be placed on prisoners mental health

Chairman of the Prison Board, Bishop Charlesworth Browne is calling for a more effective approach in dealing with prisoners in Antigua and Barbuda.

Browne has been providing counseling for those behind bars at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) for years and said that many of the prisoners are suffering from anxiety and depression.

“We are aware that we have to pay more attention to them. Many prisoners too, like many of us on the outside, they too are suffering from anxiety and depression,” he shared.

The bishop suggested there be regular diagnostic tests to assess their capabilities as well as phycological and psychiatric evaluation and counselling to combat depression and other forms of mental illnesses.

He said too that crisis intervention awareness in and out of prison to treat trauma and other health issues and to reduce their chances of recidivism should also be considered.

The Kingdom Leaders he added will fill in where the government is lacking in resources to assist with these initiatives.