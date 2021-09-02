Bird Family Expresses Appreciation to Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda for Support during late father’s illness and burial

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 1st September, 2021……The family of the late National Hero and Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Sir Lester Bryant Bird, KHN who was laid to rest during a State Funeral on Thursday last, has expressed appreciation to the Government and people Antigua and Barbuda for their support during his illness and his subsequent burial.

Eldest daughter of Sir Lester Donyelle Bird and sister Rika Bird appeared before the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda today to express their appreciation. Following their appearance before the Cabinet, the family released the following message:

“The immediate and extended Bird family extends our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister, the Honourable Gaston Browne, the Cabinet, and the Government and people of Antigua & Barbuda, for the incredible outpouring of support, prayers, and love during Sir Lester’s illness, subsequent decline, through to our time of grief, and the most fitting State funeral accorded him.

Your calls, messages, visits, and memories shared in person or via social media platforms have kept us comforted, and secure in the knowledge that we didn’t have to go through this period alone. His legacy, his vision and dream, live on in all of us as a unit, and especially his immediate family, as lifelong supporters of the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party.

We feel great sorrow as we mourn our brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, leader, and comrade, but it should also bring us renewed enthusiasm to boldly meet the challenges facing us ahead. We owe it to our founding fathers to continue their tremendous job. They did the work and now here we are.

Sir Lester would have wanted us all to see his passing not as a light extinguished, but as a passing on of that light to illuminate the path that was first cleared by his father the Late Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr, then developed by him during his notable years as the father of modern Antigua & Barbuda, and to now continue to light the way of that established path as Antigua & Barbuda continues to develop into the economic powerhouse it was envisioned to be.

May the soul of Sir Lester Bryant Bird, KNH rest well with our great ancestors.”