Billboard featuring local couple unveiled in Barbuda

By Charminae George

The tarpaulin fell to reveal another crowning jewel of Romance Month 2023, a billboard featuring Barbudan couple, Jahmeel Jones and Christophe Greaux, on Tuesday.

The sign, located at the Barbuda Fisheries Complex, features the two at the Gunshop Cave at Two Foot Bay, the Codrington Lagoon, and the pink sand beach at Cedar Tree Point. Accompanying it is the tagline ‘The Greatest Love Story Begins in Barbuda’.

“It gives us as Barbudans an opportunity, not to only showcase some of the beauty that we have, but also our people and the wonderful places around our island,” Nadia George, Chair of Tourism for the Barbuda Council Tourism Office, said in the short ceremony at the Fisheries complex.

Shermain Jeremy, the Tourism Authority’s Special Projects and Events Manager, spoke on the aim of the initiative, which encourages couples to choose Barbuda as a romantic destination.

“It is only fitting that we incorporate enchanting Barbuda as part of our ‘Love and Wanderlust’ campaign, where we are enticing all couples to choose not just Antigua but also Barbuda as an option for their romantic experiences,” she said.

Nature presented some challenges during the photoshoot for the Barbuda campaign. However, the team were determined to complete their task, Anreka Geness, Tourism Marketing Officer for the Barbuda Council, indicated.

The 2023 Romance Month initiative was launched on June 1, with one of the aspects of the campaign being a ‘Love Lane’ at the VC Bird International Airport. The pink pathway allows pre-registered couples – both locals and tourists – to avoid the long queues when flying to the country.

In keeping with the concept of Romance Month, the Barbuda Codrington Airport was transformed with pink and white decor and an inviting banner.

The Love and Wanderlust campaign was launched in June 2022, and aims to paint Antigua and Barbuda as the ideal backdrop to a love story.

Romance Month is celebrated for the entire month of June each year and seeks to position Antigua and Barbuda as the world’s premier romance destination.