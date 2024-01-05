Big Wins for VIP and Dredgers in 100 Balls Tapeball Competition

By Samuel Peters

PEL Boys suffered a nine-wicket defeat by VIP on Tuesday night at Powells in the 100 Balls League. Batting first, PEL Boys racked up 180 runs for six from their 100 balls, as Under-19 all-rounder Malinga Bruney cracked 53 with seven fours and three sixes, while Edwin Jackson made 43 not out with three fours and four sixes.

VIP’s Akeem Blackman and Conroy Semple collected three and two wickets apiece. VIP responded by smashing the target with 33 balls to spare as Michael Dover slammed 11 sixes and five fours in an unbeaten 93.

On Wednesday night, Dredgers beat TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs by seven wickets as Glenton Williams showed his all-round abilities.

Underdogs managed to only score 116 for 9 from 100 balls as Williams collected three for 15 from 20 balls, Jevaughn James two for 20, and Kirk Douglas two for 26.

He then played his role with the bat scoring 34 as Dredgers got to the target in 64 balls scoring 117 for 3 in 64 balls.

Kerry Mentore and Tyrone Williams Jr chipped in with 27 and 22, respectively.