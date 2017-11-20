Big upsets in Business Basketball league

New Story

It was “Heartbreak Saturday” at the JSC Sports Complex in the Cool and Smooth Digicel Business Basketball league as top teams, Barbuda 1 and Anjo Wholesale found themselves at the losing end of their matches.

Anjo who began the season on a high note have now lost five games in their last six showings. They were defeated by Dixie 64-52 on Saturday.

Kareem Blair led the charge for Dixie scoring 14 points with assistance from Noel Ryan who sank 12 and Adissa “Rass-I” Harris who contributed 12.

Gija George chipped in with 10 points.

Andrew Venture scored 16 points for Anjo while Decastro Walbrook netted 13 in a losing effort.

This loss now drops Anjo to 5th place in the standings with the possibility of meeting Playoff Champions, Kennedys in the first round.

Powerhouse team, Barbuda 1 found heartbreak at the hands of the young and vibrant, Dadli Designs team falling 60-56.

With the absence of one their leading scorers, Mitch Desouza, Barbuda 1 just could not get over the hump that was Dadli Designs who were led by national junior player, Lincoln Weekes with his 22-point performance.

Felix Hamilton assisted with 20 points while national junior player, Javon Simon chipped in with 12.

Cohen Desouza left it all on the court scoring 19 points.

Kebo Orford contributed 12 points in a losing effort.

With this victory, Dadli Designs find themselves in a favourable position – one win behind Barbuda 1 with three games in hand while the Barbudans have one final match.

In other games that night, Barbuda 2 forfeited to Kennedys while A-mobile Young Rivals recorded their first win by default. Burton’s Laundry failed to produce a full team.