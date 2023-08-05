Big bad soca lights up the ARG

Revellers flaunted their Caribbean colours on Thursday night when a bevy of the region’s most popular stars took to the stage.

The Caribbean Melting Pot show attracted fans in droves for energetic performances from big-league artistes including Skinny Fabulous, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Ricardo Drue and Asa Banton.   

Antigua and Barbuda was ably represented at the Antigua Recreation Ground – aka ‘Carnival City’ – with the likes of King Short Shirt, Claudette Peters, Tian Winter, Menace, Tizzy, and Burning Flames. (Photos by Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

