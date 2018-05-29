Bethesda: We knew it was our year

Champions of the 2018 Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion, Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) Bethesda Golden Eagles, were always confident of winning this year’s title.

This is according to President of the Bethesda Sports Club (BSC), Kenny Lewis, who reminded that the lucrative title had eluded them for some time but that his players were determined to go all the way this year.

“We had actually said that this is what it is, this is going to be our year and so even after Liberta would have restricted us to 125 runs, the mood in the dressing room and the fast bowlers said that if Bethesda made 125, we are going to make sure we bowl them out for under 125 and so that was the energy from day one,” he said.

Bethesda won Saturday night’s final by just three runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain stopped play at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

They walked away with EC $20,000 and a championship trophy while Bolans Cricket Club grabbed

EC $10,000 as runner up.

Veteran, Earl Waldron, commended his players for the way they approached the contest, adding that had it not been for the inclement weather, the outcome may have been different.

“The way it finished wasn’t what you really want to happen but as you know in cricket, it’s a game of glorious uncertainties and certainly, the weather intervened and that was that. After we lost early wickets we decided we had to try and do it at the backend and it was good that he [Shamar Springer] was still in along with Gavin [Williams] who could have put the ball away. I would have followed so we figured the last four overs, getting another 40 would have been easy and then that would have made it a real contest,” he said.

Waldron, a former national and Leeward Islands player, suggested that for future tournaments, officials should be more proactive when alerting teams of the DLS method and where they stand. According to the player, the teams only knew of their DLS position late into the Bethesda innings.

“Once you would have closed one innings you can then do a printout so that for the second innings you have a chart you can follow. We weren’t given that and as a matter of a fact, we kept looking at the board for a while and it took a couple of overs before the DLS [Duckworth-Lewis-Stern] system was put on the screen and by that to me, we recognised that we were already behind a little bit,” he said.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks walked away with EC $5,000 for finishing third while EC $2,000 went to fourth place finishers, Burton’s Laundry All Saints Pythons.