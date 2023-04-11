Bethesda vs Schools ends prematurely while Empire and All Saints get first innings points in Two Day cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were no outright winners in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the Easter weekend while the match between the Bethesda Golden Eagles and Combined Schools ended prematurely at Factory.

According to reports, umpires awarded the match to Bethesda after the Combined Schools team was pulled from the field by members of the management staff in protest over bad light after umpires allowed the match to continue past the 5:30pm cut-off time.

Combined Schools were batting for a second time on day one and were 74 for four when the match was called. Bethesda had posted 161 for eight declared in their first innings after Schools had been bowled out cheaply for 91 in their first innings.

Meanwhile, Empire Nation picked up first innings points in a drawn match against Pigotts Crushers.

Asked to bat by the visitors, hosts Pigotts Crushers posted 152 all out in their first innings with a top score of 52 from Elroy Francis Jr. Player of the match Justin Athanaze and Micah McKenzie both claimed three wickets.

Empire, in their first innings reply, raised 172 all out in 32.4 overs. Athanaze top scored with 83 off 54 deliveries while Tyrone Williams Jr added 47 off 48 deliveries. Demari Benta was the pick of the bowlers with four for 28 in seven overs while Tyree Moore claimed three for 21.

Pigotts, in their second innings, posted 230 declared with Francis Jr top scoring with 63 off 62 balls. Athanaze picked up a five-for, claiming five for 42 in 20.5 overs.

Empire were 162 for five when play was called on the final day. Jauri Edwards led the way with 49. Benta picked up three for 34.

The draw moves Empire to 36 points at the top of the standings with Crushers in second on 27 points.

Also over the weekend, All Saints Pythons picked up first innings points in their drawn clash with Rising Sun Spartans.

Batting first, Pythons made 224 all out with Akeem Blackman and Michael Dover hitting 74 and 73 runs respectively. Richie Thomas bagged six for 40 in 17.3 overs.

Spartans, led by a century from Kerry Mentore who made 115 off 78 balls with 12 fours and eight sixes, reached 210 all out. Justin Robinson had four for 26.

Pythons, in their second innings, were 193 for six when play ended. Blackman top scored with 55 while Demetri Lucas made 45.

In the other match contested over the weekend, New Winthorpes Lions and Bolans Blasters played to a draw.

2. Veteran Jauri Edwards (right) fell just short of his half century for Empire