Bethesda Man detained in relations to murder of Roudi Shmaly

By Samantha Simon

An 18-year-old male has been detained in relation to the country’s first murder of the year.

Officers took the young Bethesda man in for further questioning late Monday evening whilst following leads surrounding the armed robbery that ended in the death of 25-year-old Roudi Shmaly.

The tragic incident happened on DeSouza Road at the Pick ‘N’ Mix Mart at 1 pm when an assailant entered the establishment and after robbing the cashier at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of money, fatally shot Shmaly after he entered the superette from the adjacent Chicken Hub.

No charges have been filed in relation to this case. Investigations are ongoing.