Bethesda Lifts Cool & Smooth T20 Title

Caribbean Union Bank (CUB) Bethesda Golden Eagles were crowned champions of the Cool & Smooth T20 Explosion on Saturday, beating Bolans Cricket Club by just three runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The champions walked away with the grand prize of EC$20,000 after the match was called in the ninth over of the Bethesda innings following a heavy downpour at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

Given a revised target of 114 from 16 overs, Bethesda were 56 for 2 in 8.1 overs before rain stopped play.

They were being led by Tonito Willett who was 26 not out from 25 deliveries. The Kittian had hit one four and two sixes before the interruption. He was assisted by national and Leeward Islands player, Gavin Tonge, with 13 from 12 balls.

Recently recalled to the Leeward Islands squad, Orlando Peters claimed both wickets for Bolans.

Earlier, after having their innings also interrupted by rain, Bolans posted 104 for 6 in 16 overs.

Barbados’ Shamar Springer rescued the Bolans innings from 13 for 3, striking a magnificent 61 not out from 38 balls. He counted 3 fours and 5 sixes in his haul. Springer was awarded man of the match. Maxwell Georgeson contributed with 20 from 28 deliveries.

Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for Bethesda with 2 wickets for 11 runs from 3 overs.

Bolans did not walk away empty-handed as they received $EC10,000 for finishing second in the annual tournament.

Meanwhile, 2017 champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks, took home EC$5,000 after they defeated rivals and last year’s runner up, Burton’s Laundry All Saints Pythons by six wickets on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Chasing a revised target of 95, Blackhawks got to their target in 11.3 overs with Kofi James hitting a top score of 22 and Windies A all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall making 21.

Larry Joseph was chief amongst the wicket-takers with 2 wickets for 27 runs from 3 overs.

Earlier, Pythons made 130 for 7 from their 20 overs. Kerry Mentore top scored with 52 from 42 while Cornwall, adjudged man of the match, claimed 2 wickets for 18 runs in 3 overs for the Blackhawks.

Pythons received EC$2,000 for finishing fourth in the tournament.