Best plants to cultivate in your backyard garden this year to beat inflation

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

January marks the beginning of a new gardening year, offering enthusiasts and new gardeners an opportunity to plan and cultivate a diverse array of food plants.

With the increase in prices from the rise in the ABST tax, as well as inflation, many have begun considering creating their own backyard gardens.

Here are some easy-to-grow plants that will help cut your grocery bill significantly.

Spinach:

Planting: Choose a sunny location with well-drained soil. Sow seeds ½ inch deep, 2 inches apart, and cover lightly with soil. Water consistently.

Care: Thin seedlings to 6 inches apart once they reach 2 inches in height. Harvest when leaves are mature, typically around 6-8 weeks.

Kale:

Planting: Similar to spinach, kale thrives in well-drained soil and sunlight. Sow seeds ¼ to ½ inch deep, and water regularly.

Care: Provide ample space for kale plants to spread. Harvest leaves when they reach a desirable size.

Carrots:

Planting: Select loose, sandy soil for carrots. Sow seeds ¼ inch deep and 1 inch apart. Keep the soil consistently moist.

Care: Thin carrot seedlings to 3 inches apart to allow for proper root development. Harvest when carrots are firm and sweet.

Chives:

Planting: Plant chive seeds in pots or directly in the ground. Water consistently and provide sunlight.

Care: Trim chive leaves regularly for fresh growth. Divide clumps every few years.

Broccoli:

Planting: Start broccoli seeds indoors. Transplant seedlings outdoors once they are 4-6 weeks old and the weather permits.

Care: Ensure well-drained soil, and provide support for broccoli plants as they grow.

Snow Peas and Snap Peas:

Planting: Peas thrive in cool weather. Sow seeds directly in the ground or containers, providing support for climbing varieties.

Care: Keep the soil consistently moist. Harvest peas when pods are plump and sweet.

Onions:

Planting: Choose a sunny location with well-drained soil. Plant onion sets or seeds ½ inch deep and 4 inches apart.

Care: Water consistently, and provide adequate spacing for bulb development.

Garlic:

Planting: Break apart garlic bulbs into cloves. Plant cloves 2 inches deep and 4-6 inches apart in well-drained soil.

Care: Mulch around garlic plants to regulate soil temperature. Harvest when the tops turn yellow.

As you embark on your gardening journey in January, consider this guide a companion for a successful and fulfilling experience.

By selecting the right plants, planting them with care, and tending to their needs, you’ll set the stage for a bountiful harvest in the months to come.

Happy planting!