Bermuda squad of 22 named for first Nations League qualifier

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The Bermuda Football Association (BFA) on Thursday named four Europe-based players in a 22-man national team squad for their opening CONCACAF Nations League qualifier against Aruba next month.

The squad, captained by Reggie Lambe, includes Danté Leverock, a defender who has already scored seven goals this season for his Swedish club, Narva Trans, William White, who plays in Finland, Willie Clemons, who plays in Sweden, and Iceland-based Zeiko Lewis, as well as Jonté Smith, who plays for English non-league club Lewes.

Newcomers in the squad include Aaron Spencer, Liam Evans, Jahkari Furbert, Razir Smith-Jones and London Steede-Jackson.

The match on September 9 has been moved to the Stadion Ergilio Hato in Curacao because Aruba’s home venue is unavailable, the BFA said.

The team will take part in a two-day training camp in Miami before flying to Curacao.

Bermuda face Saint Maarten and El Salvador at the National Stadium here on October 12 and November 16 respectively, before finishing the qualifying phase with an away match against the Dominican Republic on March 24, 2019.

Striker, Nahki Wells, who has moved to London club Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan from Premier League side, Burnley, will miss the Aruba game but has made himself available for the other Nations League qualifiers after a three-year break from international duty.

His availability has delighted Lambe, a forward who plays for English League Two club Cambridge United.

“He allows me to have more of a free role because he gives us that extra threat up top. His presence alone brings confidence to the team and gives everyone that extra boost,” Lambe said.

“He also brings experience and leadership, not to mention his ability and

his instincts to turn the slightest chances into

goals. He has been a big miss in recent games and to have him return will give us the best possible chance to do well.

“The support we get in Bermuda is outstanding, but I’m sure his return will get more people out to support us at home.” he added.

Bermuda squad

Reggie Lambe (captain), Danté Leverock, Jahquil Hill, Dale Eve, William White, Jaylon Bather, Daren Usher, Donte Brangman, Liam Evans, Osagi Bascome, Willie Clemons, London Steede-Jackson, Zeiko Lewis, Tre Ming, Lejaun Simmons, Cecoy Robinson, Jonté Smith, Tevahn Tyrell, Roger Lee, Aaron Spencer, Jahkari Furbert and Razir Smith-Jones.