Benta named player of the match as Buckleys win again in 100 Ball

Buckley’s 3J’s made light work of PEL Boys in the Bullets 100 Ball Tape-ball Competition, winning by eight wickets when they clashed at the Powell’s playing field on Thursday.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, PEL Boys were bowled out for just 78 runs in 63 balls. T’ron Payne led the way with 18 runs which included two fours and a six, while Rayn John chipped in with 13.

Player of the match, Demari Benta, was the pick of the bowlers for Buckley’s, claiming three wickets for 12 runs in 15 deliveries. There were two wickets each for Kadeem Phillip who bagged two for 14 runs in just 10 balls and Xavier Otto who picked up his two wickets for 16 runs in 13 balls.

Buckley’s then raced to their target at 82 for three off just 36 balls. Kenrick Scott top scored with 22, hitting three fours and a six while Kadeem Henry contributed 17, striking two fours and a six.

In the other match contested Thursday, Dredgers defeated Classic Eleven by 10 wickets.

Asked to bat after Dredgers won the toss, Classic Eleven raised 148 for seven off 98 balls with their best effort coming from Tahari Tonge who made 15.

Player of the match, Mervin Higgins bagged three wickets in 20 balls while Kerry Mentors snatched two in 20 balls bowling for the victors.

Led by Mentore who made 63 not out with five fours and seven sixes, Dredgers then reached 152 without loss. Higgins contributed with 42 not out at the other end, smashing five fours and three sixes.