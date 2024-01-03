Benta leads TG Welding to victory in MPL Business League softball

By Neto Baptiste

Demari Benta slammed 10 sixes and one four on his way to 68 to hold guild TG Welding to a 43-runs triumph over Grill Box Cool & Smooth-sponsored Sherma Jackson Mandy Premier League (MPL) Business League softball cricket on Sunday.

Playing at the Powell’s playing field, Demari, later named player of the match, provided spectators with much excitement as six of his 10 sixes came in one over seeing TG Welding to 132 all out in 8.2 overs. Deran Benta chipped in with 21 while Essan Warner made 20. Kimani George was the pick of the bowlers for the opponents, bagging three wickets for eight runs in two overs.

Grill Box were then restricted to just 89 for six in their allotted 10 overs. Their best effort came from George who made 39. There were two wickets each from Vishal Gobin who had two for 19 and Charanlall Ramjohn who picked up two for six.

Meanwhile, Clarence Francis also had success with the bat, slamming six fours and six sixes on his way to 68 as Pel Boys defeated Polished Concrete Floors & Countertops by 10 runs.

Francis’ knock lifted Pel Boys to 133 for one in 10 overs. Federick Floyd added 28 to the effort.

Demari Benta slammed 10 sixes and one four on his way to 68 for TG Welding.

Polished Concrete Floors & Countertops, led by Steve Martin’s 74, made a gallant effort to overhaul the opponent’s total but fell short at 123 for five before their 10 overs elapsed. Martin struck five fours and seven sixes in his effort. Malinga Bruney added 29 to the chase.

Francis, later named player of the match, picked up two wickets for 25 runs in two overs.

In the other match contested Sunday, Grill Box defeated Board of Education (BoE) by 60 runs.

Batting first, Grill Box amassed 122 for eight off their 10 overs, but paid an 18 points penalty for not fielding a female player.

Denly Thomas top scored with 33 while Ashfield Weatherhead added 22 not out, and Deandre Harris made 15. Kadeem Henry snatched four wickets for 13 runs bowling for the opponents.

In their chase, BoE could only manage 62 for five in their 10 overs with Mike Franc hitting a top score of 20. There were two wickets each for Menova Govia and Weatherhead. Govia was later adjudged player of the match.