Benta five-for propels Farm, Mourillon and Tonge half centuries carry Police and Freetown to wins in Parish League cricket

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Freetown, Police and Sea View Farm on Saturday as action in the ACB Caribbean Parish League 35 Overs Cricket Competition resumed at venues across the country.

In a close contest, Sea View Farm edged Masters by just four runs.

Batting first, Farm posted 109 for five in their allotted 35 overs with Rolston Phillip hitting a top score of 40. Jelani Mussington and Demari Benta both contributed with 22 runs. There were two wickets each for Kadeem Henry (2/18) and Frankie Francis (2/39) bowling for the opponents.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Masters fell just short of the mark at 105 all out. Henry hit a top score of 40 while Dean Williams chipped in with 19. Benta claimed five wickets for just 11 runs while Tassilo Allen picked up three for 11.

Hughan Tonge top-scored for Freetown with 62 (File photos)

Also on Saturday, Police defeated Old Road by two wickets.

Old Road, winning the toss and opting to bat, posted 173 all out in 29.1 overs with D Richardson hitting a top score of 64. Cameron Miller chipped in with 26. James Cornelius was the pick of the bowlers for the lawmen with four wickets for 33 runs, while Malique Gerald bagged three wickets for just one run.

Police then got to their mark at 176 for eight in 27 overs. Derek Mourillon top-scored with 53 not out. Malique Jacobs and Richardson each claimed two wickets for Old Road.

In Saturday’s other clash, Freetown defeated Mahico by 29 runs.

Batting first, Freetown were all out for 147 in 31.4 overs with Hughan Tonge making 62 and Shacoy Floyd hitting 33. Bowling for Mahico, Daren Dunnah snatched four wickets for 19 runs in five overs.

Mahico were then bowled out for 118 with Mike France hitting a top score of 36. Jarel Phillip and Kief Baltimore were the pick of the bowlers for Freetown, picking up three for 16 and two for 23 respectively.

Derek Mourillon (right with trophy) top-scored for Police team (pictured) with 53 not out.