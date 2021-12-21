Benna Girls get convincing win over Grenada

The Antigua and Barbuda under-17 women’s football team racked up a convincing 7-2 victory over Grenada when they met in the first of two warm up matches at the Grenada national stadium on Sunday.

Monica Bird led the young Benna Girls with a hattrick, while Gabrielle De Suza netted twice. Ajahna Martin and Kevoncia James each scored once in the huge victory.

However, the young Antiguans were bettered two days before when they fell 4-2 to the QPR all star team.

Antigua and Barbuda will take on the Grenada under-17s in a second and final match on Tuesday before flying back home on Wednesday.

The trip was organised as part of efforts to provide matches for both teams after the Antigua squad was forced to pull out of CONCACAF qualifiers at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, USA in October.

The matches will also provide welcomed preparation for the Grenada team as they will play in the next round of the qualifiers.