Benna Girls Exit CFU Girls Challenges Despite Late Push Group B Push

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda racked up a second straight win in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls’ Under-14 Challenge Series with a 5-0 win over Barbados here on Tuesday at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Center.

The win comes one day after the Benna Girls would have blanked Bonaire 6-0 at the same venue. They finish second in Group B of Tier II with seven points following their quota of four matches, but will not advance to the next round as only one team move forward.

Bermuda topped the group with nine points.

Iressiea Allen put Antigua and Barbuda ahead in minute 11 before Karmiella Hughes stretched the home team’s advantage in minute 24. Keitonya Skepple made it three-nil on the stroke of first half before an own-goal by Barbados’ Jadae Lorde in minute 51 accounted for Antigua and Barbuda’s fourth conversion. Latoya Williams sealed the match for the Benna Girls with a 69th minute strike.

Barbados finished second from bottom in the group with four points while Bonaire was fourth with three points.

2. Iressiea Allen (center) does a cartwheel in celebration after scoring. Allen opened the scoring against Barbados.

Bermuda had earlier beaten Bonaire 3-1 to book their spot in the next round of the 20-team competition.

Azae Burrows scored twice for Bermuda while Priya Denbrook accounted for the other goal. Genisha Piar Cornelia scored the lone goal for Bonaire.

In other Tier II match-ups played Tuesday, Martinique beat Curacao 2-0 to open their Group C campaign with a win, while Guadeloupe defeated St Lucia 5-2 before beating Martinique 2-1 on Wednesday morning to move to the top of the standings with 10 points.

There was victory as well for the USVI over Dominica by a 3-0 margin as they picked up their first win in four matches in Group A.

In Tier I action, Aruba beat Cayman Islands 2-0 in Group B to remain at the top of the standings with nine points while Puerto Rico blanked Trinidad & Tobago 5-0 to stay atop Group A.