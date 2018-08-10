Benna Girls end campaign winless

New Story

The Under-15 Benna Girls suffered their third straight loss in the ongoing Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-15 Girl’s Championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Miami, Florida.

Falling, 3-0 to Barbados Wednesday morning, Team Wadadli could not break their losing streak to record their first win in Group D and were eliminated from the tournament.

The Benna Girls, after losing their opening encounter 3-1 against Bermuda on Monday, recorded their second straight defeat to

Curacao, falling 3-2 on Tuesday.

Shakeyia Tonge and Shunnye Christopher were the goal-scorers for the Benna Girls.

Antigua and Barbuda competed in Group D of the tournament against Curacao, Bermuda and Barbados.

Carl Casey is the Head Coach, Karanjah Mack – Assistant Coach, Arlene Frye – Team Manager, Barbara Coates – Club Official and Patrice Maile-Kitman.