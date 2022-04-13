Benna Girls beaten 5-1 by Suriname in World Cup Qualifiers

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls were beaten 5-1 by Suriname in their final Group A encounter today in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Suriname.

Vice-captain Kai Jacobs was the country’s lone goal-scorer in the one-sided affair, netting in minute 84.



Suriname was however four goals ahead at the time with Van Ommeren Ravelcheny (minute 27), Andaya Lantveld (minute 34), Katoucha Patra (minute 36) and Rowena Ondaan (minute 68) having already netted for the home team.

Pique Naomi added a fifth and final goal for Suriname in added time.

The loss, Antigua and Barbuda’s third in Group A, means they finish on three points and fourth on the five-team standings.