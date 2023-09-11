Benna Boys Whipped by Guyana in Nations League as FA ApologiSes To Fans After Many Denied Entry

- Advertisement -

Some fans who were denied entry to the facility opted to get a glimpse of the match from the perimeter wall.

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys were whipped 5-1 by visitors Guyana in their CONCACAF Champions Nations League Group F opener here on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Chicago Fire FC midfielder Omari Glasgow and a double from Guyana Defense Force midfielder Kelsey Benjamin accounted for the visiting team’s strikes.

Glasgow put Guyana ahead on minute 14 before doubling his team’s tally in the 29th from the penalty spot at the ABFA’s technical center. Benjamin scored his first just four minutes later before winger Raheem Deterville pulled a goal back for the Benna Boys in the 45th minute.

Guyana’s dominance continued after the interval and Benjamin got his brace in minute 62 before Glasgow completed his hattrick in the 87th minute to hand his team the massive win.

The win puts Guyana second on the standings in Group F with three points behind leaders Puerto Rico who beat the Bahamas 6-1 to lead the group on goal difference. Antigua and Barbuda sit in the third position.

Antigua and Barbuda will take on Puerto Rico on Tuesday in the Bahamas.

Patrons stand at the gate hoping to get into the grounds to see the match.

Meanwhile, the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) issued a statement apologising to patrons who were turned away from the gates after the facility located on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway had reached capacity.

“It must be noted that the pitch at the first venue option, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Grounds, was deemed unsuitable. Therefore, our options for the match were to play in a neutral venue overseas; play the match at the Techincal Centre on Field Two, which was recently accredited by FIFA, without spectators; or the third option of playing with limited spectators in keeping with the rules and regulations of the competition.

We understand and deeply appreciate the passion our fans have for the game and their desire to support their beloved team. However, we have a responsibility to adhere to the regulations. This was the reason for making the third option our final decision,” the statement reads.

Reports are that even some fans who had already purchased tickets were denied entry.

“We acknowledge the disappointment and frustration this may have caused, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We are actively working towards rectifying these issues in the near future, so that you may fully enjoy and support your team. Once again, we thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the ABFA wrote on its social media pages.

Fans reacted angrily under the post, inquiring as to whether or not they will be refunded.

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys starting 11.