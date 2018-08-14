Benna Boys settle for second place finish

The Under-14 Benna Boys had to settle for a second-place finish in Group A of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 Boy’s Challenge series in St. Kitts.

The Benna Boys, playing on Sunday, suffered their first loss of the tournament, falling to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 4-0 at the Warner Park Sporting Complex.

With this win, the Vincy boys topped Group A on 10 points while the boys from Wadadli finished second with seven points after four showings.

The Benna Boys ended their campaign with a record of two wins, one draw and a loss.

They defeated host team St. Kitts in their opening encounter, 2-0, with goals from Alexander Moody Stuart and Dajan Barthley.

The youngsters were then held to a one-all draw with Dominica on Thursday but bounced back to trounce Montserrat, 2-1 on Friday with goals from Tyrique Thwaites and Dionte Jules.

The Benna Boys are expected to return later this week.