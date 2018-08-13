Benna Boys record another win

August 13, 2018
The Under-14 Benna Boys continue to make an impressive showing at the ongoing Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Under-14 boy’s Challenge Series at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in St. Kitts.

After defeating host team, St. Kitts and Nevis 2-0 with goals from Alexander Moody Stuart and Dajan Barthley in their opening encounter and drawing 1-1 with Dominica last Wednesday, the youngsters recorded their second victory of the tournament as they trounced Montserrat, 2-1 on Friday in their Group A match-up.

Tyrique Thwaites of Pigotts SC who scored the lone goal in the one all draw for Antigua and Barbuda rose to the occasion once again scoring his second goal of the series in the 26th minute.

Four minutes later, Grays Green FC’s Dionte Jules scored his first goal of the competition adding to the agony of Montserrat.

D’vaughny Browne scored the lone goal for Montserrat.

 With this win Team Wadadli move to the top of the standings with seven points after three showings, identical to that of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Vincy boys who were also in action on Friday defeated host team, St. Kitts and Nevis, 2-0 with goals from Davids Holder (11th) and Oryan Velox (40th).

The Benna boys will look to top Group A as they face St. Vincent and the Grenadines later this week in a must win scenario.
