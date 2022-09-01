Benna Boys Open Concacaf U17 Efforts With A Draw

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys played from behind to secure a 1-1 against Belize in Group D of the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship Qualifiers on Wednesday night at the Estadio Nacional in Managua, Nicaragua.

Tejhano Jarvis scored late in the first half to draw Antigua and Barbuda level after Jaheim Mena gave Belize a 1-0 lead in minute 15.

Technical director Sowerby Gomes said the players rebounded well after falling behind early in the contest.

“We knew we were up against a seasoned opposition and Belize is team from South America and we knew the South American style and that they tend to go quick, short and then very long in diagonal crosses. It certainly affected us early up and we had to adjust quickly. But all in all, based on how we were playing we were very confident even though we went behind very early, and that level of display by our players on the field, even from the first half, in clawing back to draw the game and trying to pull out a game-winner in the second half,” he said.

The former national defender said the team must now prepare for its next encounter against Turks & Caicos Islands on Friday at the same venue.

“We know our strengths so we will stick to them. I think one of our strength is our speed coming off the wings and providing we can execute and stick to that plan, then I think we would do well in this and [Friday] we are expecting to come away with a win. I think all the players are looking forward to [Friday’s] game. We watched a bit of their game [Thursday] night up until the first half while they played against Nicaragua,” he said.

Gomes also sought to clear the air regarding reports that at least four players arrived in Nicaragua just before the team’s match after being bumped from a flight to Panama from the Dominican Republic.

“The manager of the team would have overlooked that situation, but we put our hands in the air because we take that responsibility of not insuring that those four players were fully vaccinated. Having said that, we quickly went ahead and got their antigen tests done, but it was a PCR test that was needed for Panama,” he said.

Reports are that the wrong Covid-19 test was administered on the four players in question ahead of boarding a flight into Panama. They were eventually bumped from the flight and forced to overnight in the Dominican Republic while awaiting the results of their PCR tests.