Benna Boys go under to energetic Guyana in Nations League football 

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys were whipped 5-1 by visitors Guyana in their CONCACAF Champions Nations League Group F opener here on Saturday.

A hattrick from Chicago Fire FC midfielder Omari Glasgow and a double from Guyana Defense Force midfielder Kelsey Benjamin accounted for the visiting team’s strikes.

Glasgow put Guyana ahead in minute 14 before doubling his team’s tally in the 29th from the penalty spot at the ABFA’s technical centre. Benjamin scored his first just four minutes later before winger Raheem Deterville pulled a goal back for the Benna Boys in the 45th minute.

Guyana’s dominance continued after the interval and Benjamin got his brace in on minute 62 before Glasgow completed his hat trick in the 87th minute to hand his team the massive win.