Benna Boys and Dominica play to tame draw in Concacaf Nations League

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys picked up their first point of the 2024 Concacaf Nations League following a scoreless draw with Dominica at the Cibao Stadium in the Dominican Republic.

Despite the point, Antigua and Barbuda remains at the bottom of the standings after six showings, losing five and drawing one of their matches to date in League B, Group D of the competition. The draw follows a 2-1 defeat to Bermuda on November 15 at the same venue. Dominica are second from bottom with four points.

In their pervious meeting on September 7, Dominica had the better of Antigua and Barbuda by a 2-1 margin.

The Benna Boys have had a dismal run in the competition thus far with back-to-back 5-0 losses to the Dominican Republic on October 12 and 15 and a one-nil defeat to Bermuda on September 12.

In the other League B, Group D fixture, Martinique inflicted a 6-1 trouncing on Bermuda also at the Cibao FC stadium on Tuesday. The win, their sixth in six showings, keeps the Dominican Republic at the top of the standings with 18 points while Bermuda sits second with 12 points.