Benjamin Reveals Intention To Contest ABFA Executive Position

By Neto Baptiste

Well-known former national football coach Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin has revealed that he will be a candidate in the next electoral congress for the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) due mid next year.

Benjamin, who is coach of the 2018/19 Premier Division champions, the Liberta Blackhawks, made the disclosure while speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, but did not disclose which position he intends to contest.

“I believe at this stage that I would really like to get into the administration of the game because I’ve seen too much and if it continues going the same way, then all the coaches will suffer. They are setting up coaches in Antigua to fail … at the national level, and it has to change and the current status quo wouldn’t do anything about it,” he said.

The coach, who is known for his knowledge of the ABFA’s constitution, also urged the body to move swiftly in appointing a head coach as CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers loom.

“It is not an urgency at this present moment in terms of the technical director position but the head coach, which is totally different from the technical director, that position needs to be filled a month ago,” he said.

Benjamin is also the country’s coordinator of schools’ football. He contested as a floor member in the FA’s previous election held in 2017 but was unsuccessful in his bid.