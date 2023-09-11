Benjamin offered Men’s Physique pro card at Miami Grand Prix

- Advertisement -

Men’s physique competitor, Brad Benjamin, is in line to become Antigua and Barbuda’s newest International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Elite Professional athlete.

This after Benjamin was offered his Pro Card at the Pan American Miami Grand Prix held over the weekend in Miami, Florida. Benjamin finished second in the overall division of the men’s physique category, automatically qualifying for his pro card. The Antiguan had previously won his class in the up to 170 centimeters category.

Benjamin becomes the country’s 17th IFBB Elite pro, joining the likes of Ambassador Kimberly Percival, Bernard Percival, Elvis Bailey, Ambassador Melissa and Michelle Seaforth, Makiva Elvin Duncan Corbin, Dwayne George, Anthony Nurse and others.