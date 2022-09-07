Benjamin addresses young athletes at YASCO, distributes gifts

- Advertisement -

A number of the country’s track and field athletes were, on Tuesday afternoon, treated to a visit from USA’s 400 metres hurdler Rai Benjamin at the YASCO Sports Complex.

Over 50 athletes were present as Benjamin addressed the gathering and fielded questions from a number of young and enthusiastic athletes regarding the sport and also his personal experiences.

Benjamin, the son of Antiguans Gale Mason and former West Indies fast bowler Winston Benjamin, also made presentations to a number of athletes who excelled during the 2022 track and field season.

Amongst those awarded were Ajani Daley as the country’s top junior athlete and Carifta gold medalist in the 100 metres, Dwayne Fleming, as the most hard working athlete for 2022. A number of other athletes were also presented with gifts.

Earlier this week, Benjamin made similar presentations to student athletes at his alma mater, the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) and signaled the visit could be the first of many more.

At the World Athletics Championships held in July this year, Benjamin clocked 46.89, his fastest time of 2022 to win silver, adding to the 2020 Olympic Games silver he won in Tokyo, Japan.

US 400 meters hurdler Rai Benjamin (bottom row center), sits with athletes at the YASCO Sports Complex.

1. Rai Benjamin addresses the gathering and fields questions from athletes and fans at the YASCO Sports Complex on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy ABAA)