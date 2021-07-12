Beneficiary Golf tournament to be held next month

A major beneficiary golf tournament will take flight at the Cedar Valley Golf Course next month.

The tournament will be geared at offsetting some of the educational expenses for Sabiena Winston, the reigning Antigua and Barbuda Open Champion and aspiring chemist.

Winston, who resides in Cooks New Extension, is scheduled to depart the island for the US in August and will be pursuing studies at Geneva Christian College, a 55-acre campus in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old, who will be majoring in Chemical Engineering and minoring in Chemistry, said that she is excited about the championship, which has been organised solely for her educational advancement.

“It will be going towards funding for my college education and I’m actually very excited about it. It’s going to be a fun tournament with a lot of prizes to be won and an opportunity for everyone to come and have some fun and be able to contribute as well,” Winston said.

The tournament will tee off at 9 am on Saturday August 17.

Winston personally singled out businessmen Patrick Ryan and Dennis Roach as well as American businesswoman Paulla Mullins and Coach Marlon George for really stepping up to the plate in making her dream a reality.

“I’ve been offered a partial scholarship at Geneva College in Pennsylvania and I was short on a little bit of funds and a few members from the golf club came together to help me, Patrick, Dennis, Paula and my coach they came together to help me in getting the remaining funds for school”.

So far, a number of big guns have signalled their intention to swing for the title, including current national champion, Marlon George, Leon ‘Kuma’ Rodney, Patrick Ryan, Ivan Hixon, Rick Solberg, Newman Wynter, and young sensation Andreina Dela Cruz.

The championship will feature the stableford points format and the registration fee is EC $200 per person.

Individuals who are willing to make a contribution to the event can contact Mr Roach at 764-2172.