Bendals murder case adjourned to next week

- Advertisement -

Tahna Weston

[email protected]

A Bendals teenager charged with the murder of a fellow young villager will have to wait until July 8 for his committal proceedings.

Clarence Cameron was due to appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel in All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday, but due to the fact that the magistrate was predisposed, the matter was adjourned.

Magistrate Emanuel and her staff were attending a juvenile workshop, therefore forcing the matter to be put back.

Cameron, 19, is accused of the unlawful killing of Omarrie Graham on May 4. He was arrested and charged with stabbing to death the 17-year-old during an altercation in the village at about 9:35pm.

The incident allegedly occurred on Middle Road near the former Free Style Friday Dance where Graham received multiple injuries about the body, which allegedly resulted in his death.

Cameron is reported to have fled the scene following the fatal incident.

Graham’s body was found lying on the western side of the road in the vicinity of the St Luke’s Anglican Church in Bendals.

He is alleged to have sustained stab wounds to the left side of his neck, left forearm and left wrist, and was pronounced dead at 12:44am by the district doctor.

Graham was the country’s fourth homicide victim this year.