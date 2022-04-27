Bendals man to stand trial for sweet tamarind theft

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Bendals man will stand trial in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court in two months for allegedly stealing $300 worth of sweet tamarind from a farm in Creekside.

It is alleged that on April 21, Jari Adams, 25, went to a Creekside farm and began picking tamarind from the farm of a 63-year-old man.

The owner of the farm was at his other farm on Airport Road when he was informed by a friend who lives nearby about an alleged theft taking place on his property.

He immediately drove to his farm and contacted the police.

When he got to his property, he reportedly found the defendant inside the fenced property with a white bucket in his hands.

Upon seeing the complainant, the defendant is said to have dropped the bucket and run.

Adams was subsequently arrested and charged, but when he appeared in court on Monday he denied the single charge of praedial larceny.

He will therefore go on trial before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on June 27.