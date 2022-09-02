Bench warrant issued for fraud-accused Customs brokers

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Police were ordered to immediately arrest and imprison two Customs brokers Rowan Matthew and Foston George — who are accused of conspiracy to defraud — after they failed to show up yesterday for their court hearing.

Fraud-accused Customs officer Joesine Christian and the brokers Matthew and George were due to appear before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday, but Christian was the only one who turned up.

The three were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud in late July in relation to a 2017 incident in which Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s signature was reportedly forged.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

The crime in which the three reportedly gained a large sum of money is alleged to have taken place in November 2017 at the Deep Water Harbour.

The investigation into this incident began about two years ago after the prime minister informed the authorities that his signature had been forged.

It wasn’t until July that law enforcement apparently had a breakthrough and charged the trio.

Once the warrant is executed, the two men could spend either the weekend or the entire month behind bars since their next hearing is set for October 5.